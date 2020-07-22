1/1
Jeffrey A. Prochaska
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey A. Prochaska

January 5, 1955 - July 17, 2020

CALEDONIA – Jeffrey A. Prochaska, 65, passed away at Season's Hospice in Oak Creek on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Jeff was born on January 5, 1955 to James and Janice A. (nee, Tuinstra) Prochaska. In his youth, Jeff worked on the family farm and for many years was an over the road truck driver for Allstate Trucking and he last worked for Atlas Trucking in Franklin. Jeff loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and spending time in Presque Isle.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, James and Janice L. Prochaska; brother, Keith Prochaska; niece, Jennifer Baum; and special friend, Chrissy Luxem. Jeff is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice A. Prochaska; brother, Kurt Prochaska; sister, Jamie Prochaska; paternal grandparents, Emil and Helen Prochaska; and maternal grandparents, John and Lorraine Tuinstra.

Funeral services for Jeff will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Aaron Voss officiating. A private interment will take place at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to WELS – Home, World and Joint Missions.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Prochaska family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless all of you.
Wayne and Karen Lueneburg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved