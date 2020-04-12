Jeffrey Allen Uick "Pitbull"

October 1, 1982 – April 6, 2020

RACINE – Jeffrey A. Uick, 37, passed away due to complication from a motorcycle accident on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Jeff was born in Racine to Timothy and Doreen (nee Reeser) Uick on October 1, 1982. He was a truck driver for Goodwill Industries and Conway.

Jeff loved his Harley Davidson and was a proud member of the DMZ Motorcycle Club in Burlington, WI. Jeff lived to ride and spend time with his friends and family. He was very outgoing and made friends everywhere he went. He appreciated cooking for people and did so every chance he got. His brother, Steve, was his best friend and they enjoyed their Friday Boys Nights with friends. Jeff was nicknamed by his friends, "Pitbull" because he cherished his pit bulls: Gina and Lettie. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Doreen and Timothy Uick; brother, Steve (Rachael); niece, Brianna "Breezy"; his pit bulls; cats: Mushy and Gordon; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Sadie Uick; maternal grandparents, Chuck and Sharon Reeser; and an uncle, John Uick.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jeff's life will be planned and announced at a later date. Because Jeff loved animals, memorials to a Humane Society of your choice have been suggested. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Uick family would like to thank Kelly Lawler for bringing Jeffrey so much love and joy before they passed away together. They also express their sincere condolences and prayers to the Lawler family for their loss.

