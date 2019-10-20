Jeffrey J. DeLoia

January 28, 1952 - October 16, 2019

RACINE - Jeffrey John DeLoia, age 67, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee following a battle with cancer. He was born in Duluth, MN, January 28, 1952, son of Joseph and Lorraine (Nee: Kase) DeLoia.

Jeff graduated from Proctor High School "Class of 1970". He moved to Racine to accept a job with Aaen Performance of Kenosha. It was at Aaen that he met the love of his life, Karen Wrixton and they were married April 5, 1986 at the Milwaukee Domes. Jeff had been employed at Ardent Mills in Kenosha for the past 25 years. He loved tinkering with motors and the challenge of taking them apart and fixing them. He also enjoyed rummaging and working in his yard. In his younger years it was fishing and hunting that kept his interest. Above all Jeff treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of 33 years, Karen; children, Kyle J. DeLoia (Catherine Jozsi), Kenward (Kathy) Hinze, Kimberly (Peter) Leslie; grandchildren, Kramer, Kelsey, Kayla, Kaylee, and Kevin; his mother, Lorraine DeLoia; siblings, Thomas (Gail) DeLoia, Halene (Paul) VonWiegandt, his twin sister, Betsy (Steven) Godmare; in-laws, Linda DeLoia, Kathie (Michael) Cottonaro; best friend, Tom Sabol; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and a brother Gary.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11:30 A.M. with Deacon Dale Nees officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 a.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wade Mueller and Dr. Jennifer Connolly and the staff at the Neurology Unit at Froedtert Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com