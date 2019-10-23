Jeffrey J. DeLoia
January 28, 1952 - October 16, 2019
RACINE - Jeffrey John DeLoia, age 67, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee following a battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11:30 A.M. with Deacon Dale Nees officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 a.m.
