Jeffrey J. Laux

March 13, 1952 - October 16, 2019

Jeffrey J. Laux, 67, of Three Lakes, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Born on March 13, 1952, he was the son of George and Phyllis (nee Block) Laux. His early life was spent in Waterford where he graduated from Waterford High School. He spent the last 10 years living in the Three Lakes, Wisconsin area.

Jeffrey enjoyed hunting and nature in the north woods. He was an avid big game hunter, traveling all over the world. He also enjoyed coin collecting, snowmobiling, racing and loved music of all kinds.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter, Heather (Scott) Biggs; grandchildren, Samantha and Shannon Fornal; parents, George and Phyllis; siblings, Carl (Tammy) Laux, Scott (Diane) Laux, Lori (Dave) Taffs, Eric (Alison) Laux, Tracey Deak, Chris (Pearl) Laux and Tyson (Connie) Laux; along with many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother-in-law, Frank Deak III.

The family would like to thank the Three Lakes and Eagle River Emergency Response Team, the staff at the Nutty Squirrel along with his friends and neighbors in the north woods.

A Memorial Service for Jeffrey will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Jeff's life at the Cotton Exchange beginning at 4PM.

