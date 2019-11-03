Jeffrey L. Dowd

August 14, 1940 – October 29, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Jeffrey L. Dowd, age 79, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of his family, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 following a 10 week battle with pancreatic cancer.

On December 20, 1969 in Christ Church United Methodist, Jeff was united in marriage with the love of his life, Corinne K. (nee: Ray). They proudly acknowledged their 50th Anniversary with a beautiful celebratory vacation this past June. With a great passion for educating, Jeff was a technology education teacher and coordinator with Racine Unified School District for over 35 years, retiring in 1999.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Corinne; their children, Bryce (Dineo) Dowd & Jason (Zeena) Dowd; grandchildren, Moira, Brendan & Armani; brothers, Ronald (Pat), Michael (Susan) and Randy Dowd; and sisters-in-law, Marlyn Stewart and Shirley Ray. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Hazy McKibben; and brother-in-law, Jerry Ray.

Funeral services celebrating Jeff's life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in Christ Church United Methodist (5109 Washington Avenue) with Rev. George J. Kafer officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and in the church on Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to the "Jeff Dowd Technology Education Scholarship Fund" have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Hospice Alliance, Dr. Ryan Engel, Dr. Robert Gullberg and all of their amazing staffs for the compassionate care and support given in Jeff's time of need. May God bless all of you!

