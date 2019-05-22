Jeffrey P. Ryan

September 8, 1948 - May 17, 2019

Age 70, of Brown Deer, formerly Union Grove, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Good Hope Manor, Brown Deer, WI.

Jeff was born September 8, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to William and Florence (nee Colletta) Ryan. His early life was spent in Milwaukee. When he turned 18, he resided at Southern Colony until moving in with the Jerry Ramsey family in Union Grove, where he resided over 25 years.

Jeff is survived by his nieces and nephews: Matthew, Michael, Rachel, Jason, Stephanie and Ann, his great-nieces and great-nephews. He is further survived by his siblings, Tom (Kristine) Ryan of Germantown and Gemma Ryan of Cedarberg. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thankyou to the family of Jerry and Alana Ramsey for their unrelentless care of Jeff over the years, also to their daughter Danielle and granddaughter Kylie for all the extra care and compassion they gave to Jeff. It was so deeply appreciated.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00AM, at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday from 10:00AM until 11:00AM, at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at Forrest Home Cemetery.

