Jeffrey Scott Bassinger

May 16, 1957 - May 29, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - I, Jeffrey S. Bassinger have gone to my eternal life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

I was born on May 16, 1957 to my parents Jerry and Judy Bassinger (Haarsma). I graduated from Horlick High School and went on to serve in the US Army. After the service, I worked for my father at JB Construction. When not working, I loved to go boating, fishing, and hunting. I moved later to Pine Island, Florida for 14 years. Health Issues brought me back to Racine. My parents and family stood by me thru it all. On the bright side of this, I will now be with my son Jason and Suzzie my dog. Family meant everything, so I thank you!

Survived by his sisters, Jill Bassinger, Jodi (David) Douglass; granddaughter, Jaslin Bassinger; his aunts and uncles, Kriss (Jim) Larsen, Gary (Lilah) Haarsma and Dianne Bertelsen; and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear son, Jason H. Bassinger. Grandparents; Amelia and Howard Bassinger, Mildred and Gary Haarsma and Uncle Ronald Bertelsen.

Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:30– 4:30 p.m. Service is at 4:30 with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested.

