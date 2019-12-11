Jeffrey W. Hadley

November 28, 1961 – December 6, 2019

RACINE - Jeffrey Wayne Hadley, age 57, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00am until the time of service.

