Jenna J Villarreal

March 13th, 1969 - April 16th, 2019

RACINE - Jenna J Villarreal passed away April 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 13th, 1969 to Victor and Joan Villarreal. Jenna grew up in Wisconsin and later relocated to Texas. She had a bachelor's degree and worked at Hewlet Packard. She had a love for sports mostly softball. Her smile was contagious, her laughter unforgettable. Her love for family, friends and co-workers was like no other, and she was a blessing in everyone's life from beginning to end.

Jenna will be dearly missed by her loving parents Victor and Joan, her brother Anthony and his wife Linda. She will be further missed by her best friend Noelle, her Little Man Gus, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.

A special thank you to her doctors, Dr. Gregory Seymour, Dr. Kenneth Bryant, Dr. Aldona Spiegel, and Dr. Jason Berilgen, as well as all her outstanding Nurses for all their love and care.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

~So spread your wings social butterfly, your new journey has begun! Please remember your memory will live on in everyone's hearts forever.~

