Jennifer J. Janes "Bubbles"

April 22, 1959 - April 27, 2019

RACINE - Jennifer J. Janes "Bubbles", age 60, passed peacefully at home, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, April 22, 1959, daughter of the late Jean (Nee: Elsmo) and Henry L. Janes Jr.

Jenny's hobby was clowning around as Bubbles the Clown. Jenny would light up the room, just by entering it. She was so many people's sunshine. Shining her light would not stop with those she knew. Strangers were only 'new friends' she had not yet met.

Jenny's happiest moments emotionally were when she was with her family & friends; yet her most difficult moments were combating the pain she experienced within her own human body. Most importantly was her spiritual journey, always trusting in the love of Jesus.

Jenny was the one who would tell it like it was; would be the first one to share her love; and certainly, share a giggle or two. Speaking of giggles – in her role as a clown, her joy was evident when she was entertaining children as Bubbles the Clown.

She will be dearly missed by her sons, Antony Gnat (Krista) and grandsons Damian and Lukas of Lisle, IL; Brandon Gnat (Elaine) and granddaughter, Eila of Chicago, IL; Siblings, Heather Janes, Wausau, WI; Helen Janes Roman (Mark), Arkdale, WI; Henry L. Janes III , Racine, WI; Nieces, Sarah Roman Peterson (Lee), Markesan, WI; Shelia (Mark Sumner) Howe, Deforest, WI; Shari Howe Solhiem, Milwaukee, WI; Suzy Howe, Milwaukee, WI; Stacey Howe (Martin) Gilmore, Denver, CO; and Nephews, Matt Roman, Plymouth, MN; and Henry L. Janes IV, Evanston, IL. Predeceased by: Parents, Henry L. Janes Jr and Jean Elsmo Janes; Brother, Mike Howe; Nephew, Jev (Heather Janes) Jeffries.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 2:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm.

