Jennifer J. Langenfeld

Jennifer J. Langenfeld, 46, (Nee: Johnson) passed away, Friday, December 13, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Street, Racine. Memorials may be made through donations to the Cancer Center of America, random acts of kindness, donating blood, or donating to , in order to help others.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.

