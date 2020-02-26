Jennifer Jean Diener

Guest Book
  • "I am so very sorry for the passing of such a fine young..."
    - Candace Lepow
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jennifer Jean Diener

April 3, 1971 - February 15, 2020

Jennifer Jean Diener, age 48, left this world to be with her dad in heaven on February 15, 2020, following complications from an automobile accident.

A Memorial service will be held at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake, on Monday March 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Pastors Kristie and Mark Jaramillo presiding.

Interment will follow at Norway Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Memorials to the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund to be used for scholarships for young women entering Law Enforcement have been suggested.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main St RACINE, WI

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.