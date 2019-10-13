Jennifer S. Dickert (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of the family's loss. May fond memories..."
    - michelle springer
  • "My deepest sympathy to all of you. I was Jenny's grade..."
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Jennifer S. Dickert

October 29, 1968 - October 2, 2019

IXONIA - formerly of Racine - Jennifer S. Dickert, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 14, 2019 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 6:00 p.m. All are encouraged to wear casual bright clothing or Packer gear in honor of Jenny. Memorials to Jennifer's daughter, Samantha Sargee, have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 13, 2019
