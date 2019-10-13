Jennifer S. Dickert
October 29, 1968 - October 2, 2019
IXONIA - formerly of Racine - Jennifer S. Dickert, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday October 14, 2019 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 6:00 p.m. All are encouraged to wear casual bright clothing or Packer gear in honor of Jenny. Memorials to Jennifer's daughter, Samantha Sargee, have been suggested.
