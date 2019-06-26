Jerald J. Burnett

June 13, 1934 - June 21, 2019

Jerald Burnett, 85, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Vista Medical Center in Waukegan surrounded by his loving family.

Jerald was born on June 13, 1934 in Alma Center, WI, the son of the late Frank & Ethel (Preston) Burnett. He was educated in the schools of Black River Falls. Jerald was a member of the U.S. Air Force, serving from March 1954-November 1957. He married Karen Kuehn on March 1, 1958 in La Crosse, WI, they later divorced. Jerald was employed as an inspector at AMC/Chrysler for 31 years. His hobbies included crafts and woodworking.

Survivors include his children, Jerald F. (Laurie) Burnett of Zion, James E. (Denise) Burnett of AZ, Tamara Burnett of Kenosha; brother, Donald; half-brother, Robert; sisters, Lucille, Doris & Charlotte; half sister, Ruth; grandchildren Rachel, Timothy, Cheryl, Crystal, Jerry Jr, Jacob, Bryant, Ashleigh, Tyler; and great grandchildren. Also survived by longtime companion Anna Arnold. Jerald was preceded in death by his brother, Allen, and sisters, Elizabeth and Mildred.

A visitation will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:00AM-12Noon, with burial services to follow at Green Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of the flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial donation in Jerald's name to .

