Jeremiah J. Barkley December 20, 1976 - February 14, 2019 Jeremiah James Barkley of Rogersville, TN, / Racine, WI, died unexpectedly on February 14, 2019 in Johnson City, TN, at the age of 42. A memorial service is scheduled on March 30, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church 5607 Wright Ave, Racine, WI 53406. Visitation is 11am – 1pm with a service at 1pm. Family and friends will be gathering at the Hiawatha Bar in Sturtevant from 4pm – 6pm for food and fellowship. All are welcome to come celebrate Jeremiah’s life.
Fellowship Baptist Church
5607 Wright Ave
Racine, WI 53406
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 17, 2019