Jeremy Michael Coe

May 25, 1981 - December 4, 2019

RACINE - Jeremy M. Coe, age 38, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born in Racine, May 25, 1981, son of Joseph C. Jennifer A. (Nee: Olsen) Coe.

Jeremy attended Walden High School. He was employed by Bodycote for many years and also worked in construction. Jeremy loved working with his hands especially remodeling homes with family. Above all his greatest joy was spending time with his son Jeremy M. Coe "Jr." and with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Jeremy Michael Coe "Jr."; parents, Joseph and Jennifer; his sisters and brothers, Jennifer Smith, Christy Coe, Sarah Smith, Amanda (Matthew) Duckworth, Jonathan Olsen, Andrew (Chelsea) Coe, Stephanie Koshen, Toby Hernandez, Samantha Hernandez; his grandmother, Iva Olsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily; brother, Benjamin Olsen; uncle, Julian "JD" Coe and grandparents, Clifford (Lillie) Coe, John Olsen.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 12:30 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the family for a fund to be established for his son Jeremy have been suggested.

