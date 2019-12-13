Jeremy Michael Coe (1981 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Jeremy Michael Coe

May 25, 1981 - December 4, 2019

RACINE - Jeremy M. Coe, age 38, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 12:30 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the family for a fund to be established for his son Jeremy have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 13, 2019
