Jeremy Michael Coe
May 25, 1981 - December 4, 2019
RACINE - Jeremy M. Coe, age 38, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 12:30 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the family for a fund to be established for his son Jeremy have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com