Jerlene Jackson

RACINE - Jerlene Jackson, age 79, answered the call of her Loving Savior on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence in Racine, WI. The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday October 7, 2019, 11:00am at Greater Mt. Eagle Missionary Baptist Church, 929 State St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Pastor Keith T. Evans will be officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-Langendorf.com