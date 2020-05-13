Jerome Joseph Maller January 27, 1932 - May 9, 2020 RACINE – Jerome J. Maller, 88, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Jerry was born in Racine on January 27, 1932, the son of the late Edmund J. and Verna M. (nee: Kosterman) Maller. He graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1950. He proudly served his nation during the Korean War from 1952-54 with the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended Marquette University and graduated in 1957. Jerry retired as the first Finance Director and Treasurer of the City of Racine after 34 years of service. Jerry was a member of Holy Name and St. Richard's Catholic Churches. He was former Commandant of the Agerholm Marine Corps League as well as a member of the Marine Corps Honor Guard and the VFW Post 1391. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Eleanor; his daughters and sons, Anne (Paul) Reinhold, Joseph (Janet) Maller, Peter (Marsha) Maller, Mary Maller, Margaret (Timothy) Bruns, Paul (Christy) Maller; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Kylie), Nicholas (Ashley), Christopher, Matthew and Abigail Reinhold, Kayla Maller, Sarah and Rachel Maller, Nathaniel and Philip Weiglein, Amelia, Eleanor and Henry Bruns, Owen and Molly Maller; his sister, Marylu Smith; sister-in-law, Barbara Gedemer; brother-in-law, Edmund Kretschmer; as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death by his dear daughter, Christie Maller; his sister and brothers-in-law, Dolores (Dennis) Lawler and Ronald House. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In order to abide by "Safer at Home," only the immediate family will be in attendance. However, all are welcome to watch the live streaming of the Mass by clicking on the link on the funeral home's website where Jerry's obituary is listed. A private interment will take place at Old Holy Cross Cemetery on Kinzie Ave. Memorials have been suggested to St. Richard's Catholic Church, St. Catherine's High School or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Please see the funeral's home's website for a more complete obituary. The family thanks Parkview Gardens and Ascension Hospice for their wonderful care of Jerome. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 13, 2020.