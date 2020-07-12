1/
Jerome L. Holden
{ "" }
Jerome L. Holden

May 3, 1932 - July 6, 2020

Jerome L. Holden (Jerry Hochgurtel), born and raised in Racine, found eternal peace at 88 years on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Brookfield, WI.

Survived by siblings David Hochgurtel (Loveland, CO) and Ruth Hochgurtel Schneider (Fond du Lac). Preceded in death by his parents, Leo S. and Helen (Navitzky) Hochgurtel, and sister, Mary Hochgurtel. Wake, Mass and internment will be on Monday, July 13th.

Full obituary can be found at www.harderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Harder Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memories & Condolences

July 8, 2020
Your dad was a very kind and gentle soul. I remember from Christ King days. Sending love and Prayer from Texas to you all at this difficult time. God Bless❤
Jody Feltz-Bovenkerk
Friend
