Jerome P. "Jerry" Steidl (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Chapel
211 S. Main Street
Weatherford, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
St. Stephens Parish
Weatherford, TX
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Jerome P. Steidl"Jerry"

May 10, 1932 – February 11, 2020

Jerome Peter Steidl, 87, of Weatherford, Texas, was called home by his heavenly father on February 11, 2020, with his loving wife, Billie, by his side. Jerome (Jerry) was born in Jefferson, WI, on May 10, 1932, to Jake and Anna Steidl.

Jerry proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean war. He worked at American motors for over 30 years. Jerry was a proud member of Holy Name Catholic Church and then later St. Pauls' until he moved to Texas at the age of 85 where he joined St. Stephens Parish. He loved to play cards, especially cribbage, and was always quick with a joke. He volunteered for many charities in his younger years, but best known as the bingo man around town. One of his famous sayings was: "I suppose." He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Billie; daughters, Patricia (LaMonte) Bohman, Nancy (Rick) Fink; son, Donald Steidl; step-daughters, Jane (George) Weyenberg, Jody (Neal) Persky; sisters, Leona Leis, Julia Kumm; brothers, Walter Steidl, Eugene (Lori) Steidl; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Jerome was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Mary (Guenther) Steidl; son, Robert Walter Steidl; brother, Richard Steidl; and sister, Helen Steidl.

A Catholic Mass was held in Weatherford, TX, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Stephens Parish.

A memorial celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Rd. Visitation will be from 9:30am until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 16, 2020
