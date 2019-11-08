Jerome Peyton

August 8, 1930 - November 5, 2019

RACINE - Jerome Peyton, "Jerry", age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Racine Commons. He was born in Racine, August 8, 1930, son of the late James and Magdalene (Nee: Steiner) Peyton.

On November 11, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Dorothy A. Musil who preceded him in death September 29, 2017. Jerry was employed by Western Publishing for 43 years retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. Jerry was an avid Packers and Brewers fan who enjoyed gardening. In his younger years he enjoyed boxing and was the 1945 Golden Gloves Welterweight Champion. He was a longtime member of the YMCA and enjoyed his daily swimming and comradery with fellow members. In their retirement, Jerry and Dorothy enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and around the world. Above all Jerry treasured time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and dogs. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, John Peyton, Mike (Lisa) Peyton, Laura (Randy) Lieungh; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Dr. Dave) Jones; brother, Jim (Cheryl) Peyton; in-laws, Charlene Jensen, Richard Schultz; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda; his granddaughter Sarah; and siblings, Kay (Bill) Nelsen, Jack (Carol) Peyton, Don (Marilyn) Peyton, and Ruth (Gilbert) DeMint.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Reverend Javier Guativa officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family at the funeral home prior to the service 12:30 until 2:00 P.M. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum Hwy 32.

A special thank you to the staff at Racine Commons especially "The Big Guy" and the staff of Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com