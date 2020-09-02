Jerry Lee Boldig

3-22-33 - 7-7-2020

Jerry Lee Boldig, Age 87 of Lakeland, Florida and Racine, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on 7-7-2020.

He was born 3-22-33 (he always joked his birthday was a Full House) in the Town of Morris, Shawano County, Wisconsin to Lee and Marie (Innerebner) Boldig.

He was a founding member of the SIASEFI fraternity at his alma matter the Central States Teachers College, now the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.

He enjoyed a life long carreer in sales included working for Service Printing and Dataforms in Business Forms Sales.

He played the trumpet and guitar and continued his love of music singing Barbershop music with the Racine Dairy Statesmen, was the lead singer with the 4 Phrogs Quartet, and carried that Barbershop singing tradition well into his retirement years in Florida.

He had a passion for golf and was a director of the Wisconsin State Golf Association. He was a long time member of Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, WI and Imperial Lakes Country Club in Lakeland, FL and served as President of the Fairway Oaks HOA. As a life long patient of Dr. Smirnoff, he always enjoyed good times with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Grace (Collins), his parents Lee and Marie Boldig and brothers Jim Boldig and Jay Boldig.

He is survived by his children Mary Kay Robinson (Jess), Timothy Boldig (Linnette), Thomas Boldig (Lori), sisters Sandra (Marc) Pecha and Jane (Tom) Miller and grandchildren Eric Wallace, Katie Wallace, Ashley (Devin) Plato, Bradley Boldig (Danni Vidal) and great-grandchildren Abigail Boldig and Issac Boldig.

Extended family grandchildren Amber (Phillip) Lee, Gabriela Padron, Andrea (Timothy) Young and great-grandchildren Sienna Lee and Olivia Lee.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral home in Winter Garden, FL.

A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin in the near future as travel and gathering restrictions are eased.

The Barbershop Harmony Society motto is "Keep America Singing'. Programs of the Society today reach over 27,000 members, friends, families, youth and educators every year. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you make a donation to https.give.barbershop.org.

Condolences may be offered at www.baldwin-fairchild.com