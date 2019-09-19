Jess Stephen Levin

January 12, 1946 - September 15, 2019

Jess Stephen Levin, 73, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ surrounded by family.

He was born in Racine, WI January 12, 1946, son of the late Harold and Pearl (nee: Krasnow) Levin. After graduating from William Horlick High School in 1964, Jess continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1968. He returned to Madison a few years later to attend the Graduate School of Banking. For 35 years, Jess served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Elmwood located in Racine, WI and Kenosha, WI. As a Director (1984-1990) and President (1989–1990) of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, Jess was an advocate for the banking industry throughout Wisconsin and in Washington D.C. His passion for making a difference in the Racine community was well documented by his involvement in numerous organizations including the Racine Area United Way, Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, Racine Community Foundation, All Saints Healthcare System, Racine County Economic Development Corporation, among others. Throughout his career, Jess received various awards for his work in and dedication to the Racine community. A lifelong Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, Jess was a member of both the Racine and Scottsdale Rotary Clubs. He was also a member of the Somerset Club and Racine Country Club.

Jess was a longtime resident of Fox Point, WI until retiring to Scottsdale, AZ in 2011. In his free time, Jess enjoyed spending time with his wife of 44 years, Ellen, his three sons (Jonathan, Adam and Jason), two daughters-in-law (Sarah and Jessi) and two grandchildren (Ella and Max). He was an avid sports fan and a long-time season ticket holder for UW Football, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. His love of sports has been passed on to his three sons with whom he attended many sporting events with over the years.

Jess is survived by wife, Ellen of Scottsdale, AZ; children Jonathan (Sarah) Levin of Scottsdale, AZ, Adam (Jessi) Levin of Phoenix, AZ, and Jason Levin of Milwaukee, WI; two grandchildren, Ella and Max Levin of Scottsdale, AZ; sister Barbara (David) Behnke of San Jose, CA; nephew Joe (Danita) Behnke of San Jose, CA; brother-in-law Steve Goldfine of Duluth, MN; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jess was preceded in death by his sister Ilene Levin.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 2 p.m. at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association, Racine Community Foundation, Zeta Beta Tau Foundation, or one's favorite charity have been suggested. SINAI MORTUARY, 4538 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ (602) 248-0030 Please send condolences to: www.sinaimortuary.net