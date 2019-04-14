Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Wilson.

Jessie Wilson

June 9, 1932 - April 8, 2019

On April 8,2019 Jessie Lorraine (Millstead) Wilson joined her friends and family into eternal life. Jessie was brought into this world June 9,1932 daughter to the late Carlyle and Jessie Millstead. Jessie married her love of life, the late Lewis Wilson.They were married 64 years at the time of Lew's passing. Together they gave life to three children. Dawn Haas (James), Jane Wilson, Joe Wilson(Lisa).

Also grandchildren Nicholas Gimino, Colin, Jonas and Adrianna Wilson, great-grand children, Nathan Dieter and Breanna Gimino.

Jessie is also survived by her sister Carol Timmons and brother David Millstead, former daughter-in law Laura Neibaur, along with many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives.

She was a social woman who in youth sewed, knitted, crocheted. Jessie had made a decision long ago to donate her body to the Wisconsin Medical College. She will be interned at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Jessie had a great love of horses which continued until her last breath. For those wishing to remember Jessie in a special way may make donations to SMILES (Special methods in learning equine skills) N2666 County Rd. K. Darien, WI. 53114.

There will be a celebration of Jessie and Lewis' life at the Bartlett Youth Foundation 1120N Stuart Rd.Mt Pleasant, WI. 53406 on May 12th from12 to 4.

We will be having a picnic lunch. All Mom's invited.