Jo Anne Lochowitz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Anne Lochowitz.
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Chapel
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jo Anne Lochowitz

RACINE - Jo Anne (nee: Phelps) Lochowitz, 84, passed away at Racine Commons on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Chapel on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation at the cemetery chapel from 1:30 p.m. until time of service, entombment will follow.

For those wishing to remember Jo Anne in a special way may make donations for Chasity's children's education.

See funeral home website for full obituary.

Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.