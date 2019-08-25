Jo Anne Lochowitz

RACINE - Jo Anne (nee: Phelps) Lochowitz, 84, passed away at Racine Commons on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Chapel on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation at the cemetery chapel from 1:30 p.m. until time of service, entombment will follow.

For those wishing to remember Jo Anne in a special way may make donations for Chasity's children's education.

