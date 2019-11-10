Joan A. Warner

April 7, 1929 - November 5, 2019

Joan A. Warner, age 90, of Sheboygan passed away Tuesday evening November 5, 2019 at a local hospital. Joan was born April 7, 1929 in Racine to the late Otto and Olga (Lehmann) Boss. Joan was united in marriage to Richard Warner on December 30, 1950 at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine; he preceded her in death on August 16, 2016. She graduated from Park High School in Racine, class of 1947. Joan had numerous jobs thru the years being employed by 1st National Bank in Racine, and also by the city of Sheboygan from which she retired in 1988. Joan was a past member of Grace Baptist Church in Racine and most recently at the Evangelical Free Church in Sheboygan. Joan was a pianist, accompanying many groups including the Kings Delegates and the Twin Disc Choral Group. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and music.

Survivors include her daughter Heidi (Jerry) Uick, son Thomas (Karen) Warner of Oregon, WI, grandchildren Corrine (Marcus) Doxey, Nikki (Jason) Ahlgren, Brooke and Nicole Conway, and Colton Warner, great grandchildren Mollena, Avelia and Daniel Doxey, Stella Kowalke, Everett and Marshall Ahlgren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Richard.

A visitation for Joan will be held on Saturday morning November 16, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church, 1710 N. 15th Street, Sheboygan from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Gary Hylander will officiate. A private burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Evangelical Free Church.

The Warner family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sheboygan Health Services and St. Nicholas Hospital for their compassionate and diligent care.