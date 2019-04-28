Joan Beth Rango

April 9, 1929 - March 16, 2019

Joan (Bradley) Rango passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2019.

She was born in Racine, WI on April 9, 1929 to Wilbur and Menola (Jerdee) Bradley. Joan married the love of her life, John J. Rango on October 15, 1949, at St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Racine. On October 15, 2010, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Joan was employed as a chef at Kenosha Country Club and manager and chef of the cafeteria at Western Publishing Co. Her passion was cooking and baking. She was talented artist. Her ceramics, paintings and needle work pieces are treasured gifts to her family. Her happiest times were spent with her family preparing meals and sweet treats. She was a kind, loving lady who always found the positive side of life. She will be deeply missed.

Joan is survived by her children Vickie Haertel of Racine, Tim Rango and fiancée, Diana Russell of Gilbert, AZ , Todd (Kim) Rango of Sheboygan, WI, brother Lee Bradley, sister Katheen Krusienski both of Racine, sister-in-law, Dollee Junion of Phoenix, AZ, son-in-law, Geoffrey Langlois of Madision, WI., 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Joan was precededed in death by her parents, husband John, daughter Valerie, brothers Ted, Warren and Willie.

A special Thank You to the staff of the Majestic Rose, especially Marie, for their care and kindness shown to Joan, and to Sandi and Jeff for their faithful visits. A Celebration of Life of Joan's life will take place on Friday, May 3rd at 11:00am at St. Lucy's Catholic Church.