Joan Elizabeth Wiberg(nee Leuck)

August 6, 1934 - July 20, 2019

With profound sadness and infinite gratitude for our wonderful wife and mother, we announce Joan's sudden passing in Waukesha Wisconsin on July 20, 2019.

She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 6, 1934. On September 18, 1954, she married Charles (Chuck) Wiberg - the beginning of an inspiring and enduring love story of devotion, faith and commitment. Joan always had time, kind words, a listening ear, and endless concern for all who were blessed to call her wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her devoted husband who will forever cherish his beautiful, beloved Joanie. Together, they founded Midland Metal Treating in Franklin and ThermTech in Waukesha, but their greatest legacy and joy is their family. Joan was a devoted Mom to Michelle (Richard) Kobriger, Mary (Kirk) Springer, Paula (Steven) Pickrel and Steven (Tamara) Wiberg. Proud Grandma of Alyssa (Dhondup) Tsagong, Adam (Michelle) Kobriger, Charles (Janeen) Hartwig, Elizabeth (fiancée Ian Rea) Hartwig, Jacob Bukacek, John Bukacek, Anne-Noelle Bukacek, Steven (Abby) Wiberg, Haley, (Michael) Sweeney, and Madison Wiberg. Great-Grandma to Tenzin and Dorje Tsagong, Alexander and Gracelen Kobriger, Gabrielle and Margret Hartwig, Brooklynn, Gwen and Henry Sweeney, Lydia and Aubrey Wiberg. She is also survived by her brother James Leuck, sisters-in-law Evelyn Leuck, and Karen (Steve) Cjacka, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Wiberg and Raymond Scuglik as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by parents Edmund and Marian (Lichter) Leuck, and Carl and Leona Wiberg.

Joan spoiled her family with her excellent cooking and baking skills as well as countless, beautiful hand knitted pieces, and none of us can equal her excellence as a homemaker. She and Chuck enjoyed great adventures traveling throughout Europe and spending time in their Fort Myers condo with family and friends. She took delight in the cache of coins she collected from unworthy opponents in pinochle and rummy. Joan treasured the camaraderie of many lifelong friends including the women of her "country club" - so named because they all grew up in rural Kenosha. Together, they navigated the chapters of life from newlyweds to mothers to matriarchs during more than 67 years of monthly gatherings.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, with visitation from 9 AM until 10:45 AM at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH 440 N. Moreland Blvd, Waukesha. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Private Interment St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. We hope you'll join us after the mass for lunch at the Ingleside Hotel and share your stories and memories of Joan.

We would like to thank the staff of Waukesha Memorial Hospital's ER and ICU for their compassionate care of Joan and our family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wisconsin Right to Life are welcome

