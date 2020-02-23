Joan (Holbeck) J. Nelson

May 7, 1930 - February 14, 2020

Joan (Holbeck) J. Nelson, age 89, passed away at her home in Bonita Springs, Florida on February 14, 2020.

She was born on May 7, 1930 in Racine. She graduated from Park High School. She met the love of her life, Melvin G. Nelson in their West Racine neighborhood. They were married on July 21, 1951 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

Joan was co-owner of Nelson's Variety Stores and Nelson's Mini-Warehouses, where she served as Secretary and Treasurer.

When she was not working in the stores, she was a member of the Wisconsin Jaycettes, serving as State President, Junior League of Racine, as well as RAMC.

Joan's true passion was spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Melvin, and their children: Lorri (Bill) Thornton of Bedford, NH, Jeff (Katie) Nelson and Don (Vicki) Nelson, both of Racine, WI. She will be greatly missed by 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren .

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Judy Spaight, a dear friend.

Per Joan's wishes, no formal services will be held. Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice at hopehcs.org.