Joan L. "Sally" Cunningham

August 15, 1931 - May 16, 2019

RACINE – Joan L. "Sally" Cunningham, nee, Ruetten, 87, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Sally was born on August 15, 1931 in Richland County, WI, the daughter of Hubert and Mary (nee, Connors) Ruetten. On March 17, 1952, at St. Mathews Cathedral in Washington, DC, she was united in marriage to Thomas E. Cunningham and was married 53 years. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2005. In October 1994, after retirement, Sally and Tom moved to Mauston, WI where they enjoyed gardening, golf and bowling. She returned to Racine in October 2012 to Parkview. Sally was a resident at Parkview, where she kept herself busy playing cards, bingo and dominos amongst her friends. She was also a Racine Moose member where she enjoyed playing Texas Hold 'em.

Survivors include her children, Dale (Nancy) Cunningham, Rick (Judy Theama) Cunningham, Kurt Cunningham, Erin (Clem) Stublaski and Beth (Neal) Neubauer; 11 grandchildren, Tracy Cunningham, Lisa (Kevin) Schweitzer, Rachel (Phil) Greening, Luke Cunningham, Sara (Aaron) Zabel, Zach Cunningham, Jake (Debra) Stublaski, Natalie Stublaski, Chad Neubauer, Tina Neubauer, and Sean Neubauer, and 10 great grandchildren, Hayden, Meadow, Jersey and Summer Schweitzer, Ava, Ethan and Bailey Greening, Hailey, Hannah and Alaina Zabel. Sally is further survived by her sister, Lois Osvatic; sisters-in-law, Lois Ruetten, Joyce Ruetten, Rose Ruetten, Roselle Ruetten; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Cunningham and 7 brothers and 3 sisters.

Funeral services for Sally will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Robert Star officiating. A private family interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Mauston, WI at a later date. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. The family members request in lieu of flowers, that loved ones find an opportunity to pay an act of kindness forward to those in their lives.

Special thanks to the staff at Lakeshore at Siena and Hospice Alliance.

