Joan L. Wissell

October 29, 1939 - March 21, 2020

Joan always said that life on this earth was Boot Camp for what comes next. Well Joan, you have graduated from Boot Camp at the top of your class. Born to this earth on October 29, 1939. Born to what comes next on March 21, 2020.

Music has always been a big part of Joan's life, playing clarinet in Junior High and High School in Leavenworth, KS, finishing as the band majorette. She virtually always sang in a church choir and enjoyed many years signing with her husband in the McHenry County Chamber Singers and the Northern Illinois Choral Society. Also, while living in Northern Illinois, she participated in the McHenry County Fine Arts Society's efforts to raise funds for the refurbishing of the historical Woodstock Opera House.

Joan was the most caring individual her husband has ever known. She loved her family more than her love of the out of doors. She was always trying to make things better, fix it. She was brilliant, but not always subtle. She loved to travel, often stating that it was because of growing up in a military town.

Prior to being diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2013, Joan was an active member and ordained deacon in the First Presbyterian Church of Iron County. Her activities have been limited due to her compromised immune system. She fought the good fight, but her compromised immune system became unable to fight off Influenza A and Influenza B.

Joan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rose and Marcus Andrews, grandpa and grandma Lowman; her parents, Harold and Eva Lowman; her uncle, Frank Lowman; her aunt, Lennie Cummings; uncle, Francis Cummings; cousins, Robert Alan Cummings and Rita and Paul Markley; son-in-law, Keith Overson; nine sisters and brothers-in-law; three nephews; and three nieces.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, whom she married on May 25, 1963. Joan is also survived by her four children, Melissa, Anne (Patrick), Amy (Ed), and Mark (Karen); brother, Eldon (Cathy) Lowman; sister, Nancy Lowman; grandchildren, Alex (Stefony) Andrews, Elizabeth (Andy) Miller, Kelly Andrews, Lydia (Cody) Stansbury, and Daniel, Janet, and Frank Fee; and six great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Iron County with Pastor Dawn Robbins to officiate.

