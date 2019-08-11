Joan M. Larsen

February 3, 1941 - August 3, 2019

Joan M. Larsen, age 78, of Stevens Point passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Joan was born in Racine, WI on February 3, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Christine (Nielsen) LaBlanc. She attended schools in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School in 1959. Joan married her 1st husband Patrick Bie on July 1, 1961 in Racine. She worked in information services at Western Printing and St. Luke's Hospital in Racine. Her husband Patrick passed away in 1993. She later married Jim Larsen in 1995. After Jim's passing in 2003 she retired to Sun City, AZ. Joan had many hobbies which included golfing, shopping, and being Arizona's most loyal Green Bay Packers fan. Joan's warm personality and infectious smile brightened every room she entered.

Joan is survived by her 2 children: Rick (Roberta) Bie of Stevens Point, and Monica (Rick) Czapiewski of New Auburn, 3 sisters: Suzanne (Reg) Trevisan of Sun City West, AZ, Kathryn King (fiance Bob) of Orlando, FL; and Jane (Jon) Hisgen of Middleton, 3 grandchildren: Kesley (Damian) Effertz, Rick Czapiewski, and Kevin Czapiewski, and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands, and granddaughter Lindsey.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the caregivers at Brookdale Senior Living in Stevens Point for their kindness in her later years. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made in Joan's name to the . A memorial service for family and friends will be held in Racine at a later date.

