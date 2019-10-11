Joan M. Pepin

July 18, 1964 - October 7, 2019

Joan M. Pepin, 55, of Racine, WI., passed away Monday October 7, 2019 after a five-year battle with metastatic colorectal cancer. Joan wanted everyone to know she fought valiantly for her family.

Joan was born on July 18, 1964 in Escanaba, MI., to Raymond and Corky (Greenfield) Pepin. She graduated from Escanaba Area High School in 1982 and received her degree in chemistry from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo in 1986.

Upon graduation, Joan moved to southeastern Wisconsin where she started what would be a 30 plus year career as a Water Resource Chemist with the City of Racine Water Utility. As her health declined, Joan retired in June 2019.

Joan had many passions in life, figure skating topped the list. She spent endless hours on the ice, working with coaches at the Petit Center in Milwaukee, resulting in winning trophies while competing in the Badger State games. Her love for the sport was passed on to youngsters she helped coach. Joan was an accomplished cook, always ready to try new recipes or create her own specialty. There wasn't a spice that couldn't be found in her kitchen. Penzey's was one of her favorite places to explore for new spices from around the world.

During her battle against cancer, Joan participated in the Art Therapy Program at Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center under the direction of Carrie Poole. The program provided time to relax and reflect with other cancer patients.

Joan loved knitting and creating beautiful jewelry pieces. Many afghans, boiled wool hats and socks, and gold and silver rings and pendants were heartfelt gifts enjoyed by family and friends. She also knit warm caps for cancer patients in the infusion area of Aurora Health in Racine.

Joan was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Racine, serving as an usher and eucharistic minister.

Joan is survived by siblings, Marcia of Escanaba, Jan of Escanaba and Tom of Gladstone. She is further survived by extended family Cris and Emily Scheriff, Maxwell and Maddy and long-time family friend Raeburn Ruatti.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Pepin in August, 2009 and Corky (Greenfield) Pepin on February 13, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. (EST) at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Escanaba, MI., with Rev. Fran DeGroot officiating. A meal will follow in the church hall.

Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Joan had a circle of support throughout her journey. Many thanks are extended to Doctors Peterson, Gamblin, and Mogal at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and Doctor Michael Mullane, PA Kelly and all the nurses and staff at Aurora Health in Racine for specialized care. A special thank you to the Aurora at Home hospice care team including Lisa Hein, Shirley, Vicky, Jenny and Lori. Their compassion and dedication were unequaled. Most importantly, thank you to Joan's neighbor, John Manning, for special dinners and homemade treats delivered to her door, kind and comforting words accompanied with a hug, and neighbor Nancy for her hugs and words of encouragement.

Lastly, our gifts from God – Cris and Emily Scheriff and Maxwell. Our family has truly been blessed with extended family. Thank you Emily for your "spur of the moment" trips from Escanaba to Racine and your love and support. And Cris, for holding down the fort at home while Emily brought her love, support and compassion to Racine.

And to you, Baby Sister Joan, you are "loved to the moon and back" and will be missed always.

