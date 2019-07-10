Joan Marie McDonald

Joan Marie McDonald passed away July 5th, 2019, peacefully at her home in Waterford, WI; with family members at her side.

All who knew Joan, knew her to be a loving, caring, spiritual woman, whose heart always had room for forgiveness.

An open house reception will be held at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105; Corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy w) on July 11th, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:15pm. Followed by a 4:30pm prayer service and balloon release.

