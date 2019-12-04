Joan Marie Orth

February 16, 1939 - November 25, 2019

Joan Marie Orth passed away on November 25, 2019 in Durham, NC at the age of 80 years, after a thirteen year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

She was born on February 16, 1939 in Racine, WI to Charles and Alice (nee Witipil) Kaisler. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Lisa (Ray) Mannion; sons, Peter (Heidi) and Gregory; grandchildren, Connor Orth and Ashley (Kevin) Schwartz. She is also survived by her brother, Gordon (Mary) Kaisler, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joan married John W. Orth on August 26, 1961, celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary in 2019.

Joan earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1962, and a Masters Degree in Reading Sciences from Cardinal Stritch University in 1995. She taught 4th grade in Albuquerque, NM, and later taught students with specialized needs at The Literacy and Math Center at Cardinal Stritch University. She enjoyed reading and sharing her love of reading with her students and family.

Joan was a talented violinist, achieving First Violin with the Racine Symphony Orchestra in the 1950's. In 2016, she took up the harp. She was a lifelong student and lover of music which she passed on to her children and family. Joan and John enjoyed traveling together, especially their tour of Europe and visit to the Vienna Symphony.

Joan was an accomplished "Stitcher," and never passed up a chance to visit a needle point store. She stitched by a motto of "She with the most fiber wins." John assures us that she was a world class contender in this contest!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Joan Marie Orth to the Parkinson's Foundation Carolinas Chapter: www.parkinson.org/Carolinas

A Viewing and Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Renaissance Funeral Home. A second Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. with the Funeral Mass beginning at 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Raleigh, NC. Condolences: RFHR.com