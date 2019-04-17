Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Patricia "Patti" Tures.

Joan Patricia Tures"Patti"

December 2, 1934 - April 6, 2019

RACINE – Joan P. "Patti" (nee, Patzman) Tures, 84, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital in Franklin on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Patti was born on December 2, 1934 to the late Harry and Marie (nee Devine) Patzman. On April 14, 1956 Patti was united in marriage to Nicholas G. Tures at St. John Nepomuk Church. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2019. Patti graduated from St. Catherine's High School. She loved cooking for family, enjoyed spending time with nieces, nephews and friends. She worked at Public Fruit and was Banquet Manager at Michael's until her retirement.

Survivors include her sisters, Mary Sue Drascic, Kay (Jerry) Deschler, Carol Litrenta and sister-in-law, Barbara Patzman. Patti is further survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Georgian Funk, Larry (Bernie) Tures, Dr. John (Carol) Tures, Mary Tures, Hank Martinelli and Guy Turco. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Patzman, and other close family members.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church on the corner of Green and English Streets. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to or St. John Nepomuk Church.

Special thanks to Kim and Jen for their compassionate care of Patti.

