Joan T. Schneider

November 10, 1932 - September 15, 2019

Joan T. Schneider, 86, of Rochester, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Fox Knoll Assisted Living in Aurora, Illinois.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on November 10, 1932, she was the oldest daughter of Edward and Edith (nee Deschler) Langenfeld. Her early life was spent in Caledonia where she attended St. Rita School, Westfield School, Waterford High School and St. Catherine's High School.

Joan was united in marriage to John R. Schneider on October 6, 1951. Following marriage, they resided in Racine. She was a homemaker and lived in Racine County most of her life. She and John moved to Rochester in 1972. John preceded her in death on July 5, 2003.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Susan (Daniel) Russo; grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Russo, Matthew Russo and Peter Misurell; and siblings, Edward (Sharon) Langenfeld, Beverly Arnouts and Eileen (Arthur) Rodenberg. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Misurell, and brother, Francis Langenfeld.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan, Wisconsin.

Private burial services were held at Rochester Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com