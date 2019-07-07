JoAnn H. RasmussenNee: Sylvester

July 9, 1935 - June 30, 2019

RACINE - JoAnn H. Rasmussen, age 83, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. JoAnn was born in Milwaukee on July 9, 1935, daughter of the late Thomas and Ruby (nee: Cone) Sylvester.

She was a proud graduate of Bayview High School "Class of 1954". JoAnn was employed with In-Sink-Erator for over twenty years. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, collecting movies and testing her luck on the slots. JoAnn will be fondly remembered for her great sense of humor, her unique laugh and her love for her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Robin Scheel (Scott Frederick), Jonathan (Ruth) Tylock, Gail (Timothy) Hellesen, Robert (Laverne) Tylock and Jamie Tylock; 11 grandchildren 14 great grandchildren; brother, Daniel Sylvester; sister-in-law, Joyce Sylvester; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory; sister, Rosalyn (Bill) Schmitt; and her brother Edward Sylvester.

Private services will be held with interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Oak Creek.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints and Ascension Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

