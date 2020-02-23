December 11, 1955 – February 19, 2020

Racine – JoAnn Marie (nee: Gregory) Schwartz, age 64, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

A lifetime resident, JoAnn was born in Racine on December 11, 1955 to Richard and Lillian (nee: Weber) Gregory. A 1974 graduate of Washington Park High School, she went on to be employed as an administrative office manager of Priority Sign for over 20 years, retiring in 2017. On September 8, 1979 in Holy Communion Lutheran Church, JoAnn was united in marriage with the love of her life, Harold R. Schwartz.

JoAnn was a faithful and proud member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting gifts for her family. She affectionately passed that skill along to her granddaughter. JoAnn loved to travel…from Door County, WI to Ireland…and anywhere in between. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing and watching Packer games with family & friends. Most of all, she loved her family. JoAnn's children & grandchildren were her world!

Surviving are her loving husband of 40 years, Harold; their children, Eric (Katie Lynn) Schwartz and Katherine (Mike) Jonsson; grandchildren, Hunter Schwartz, Josephine Jonsson & Michael Jonsson; sister, Lynn (John) Sinclair; Harold's parents, Harold and Anita (nee: Erdmann) Schwartz; sister-in-law, Nancy Wildes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Edward Schwartz.

Funeral services celebrating JoAnn's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, with Rev. Mark Doidge & Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to Kathy's House (600 North 103rd Street Wauwatosa, WI 53226) have been suggested.

