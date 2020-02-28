JoAnn M. Schwartz

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
2000 W. 6th Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
2000 W. 6th Street
Obituary
JoAnn M. Schwartz

December 11, 1955 – February 19, 2020

Racine – JoAnn Marie (nee: Gregory) Schwartz, age 64, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Funeral services celebrating JoAnn's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, with Rev. Mark Doidge & Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to Kathy's House (600 North 103rd Street Wauwatosa, WI 53226) have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 28, 2020
