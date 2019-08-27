JoAnn R. ShawhanNee: Vogelman

March 6, 1945 - August 23, 2019

RACINE - JoAnn R. Shawhan "Grandma Jo", age 74, passed away on Friday August 23, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. JoAnn was born in Racine on March 6, 1945, daughter of the late Charles "Chuck" and Viola (nee: Mahoney) Vogelman.

JoAnn was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1963". She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bruce D. Shawhan on Christmas Eve in 1963. They shared 34 beautiful years together before Bruce preceded her in death in 1997. JoAnn was employed at the Kohls Grocery Store in the meat department for 20 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Above all, she loved her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her family trips to St. Germain.

JoAnn will be dearly missed by her three sons, Dr. Bruce (Jennifer) Shawhan, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Shawhan, Richard (Kara) Shawhan, all of Racine; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cody, Lauren, Zachary, Nolan, Ethan, Sullivan and Regan; all of her granddogs: sisters, Nancy (Kenneth) Steinmetz, Phyllis (David) Thilleman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda (William) Kirkland, George (Linda) Shawhan, Charlotte (David) Kozich; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

