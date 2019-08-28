JoAnn R. (Vogelman) Shawhan (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave.
Obituary
JoAnn R. ShawhanNee: Vogelman

March 6, 1945 - August 23, 2019

RACINE - JoAnn R. Shawhan "Grandma Jo", age 74, passed away on Friday August 23, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 28, 2019
