JoAnn R. ShawhanNee: Vogelman
March 6, 1945 - August 23, 2019
RACINE - JoAnn R. Shawhan "Grandma Jo", age 74, passed away on Friday August 23, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
