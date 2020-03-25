JoAnn Stevens(Lux)

July 23, 1939 - March 22, 2020

JoAnn Stevens (Lux) was born July 23, 1939, and welcomed to eternal life into God's loving arms March 22, 2020.

JoAnn fought a brave health battle against scleroderma complications for the past 10 years. But you never heard a complaint from her as she fought to stay with us right up to her peaceful passing. Instead, she felt she was the luckiest person on earth to be loved by family and friends. In actuality, we were the fortunate ones. She taught us to love by example.

She was a 45-year employee of the Burlington Area School District, most of her tenure in bookkeeping at the district office. JoAnn meets in heavan her parents, John and Diana Lux, her son, Timothy, and her siblings Peter Lux and Irene Phillips (Lux). She is survived by her children, Scott Stevens and Jennifer Kellen, her sister, Pat (Jim) Herda, four grandchildren, brother-in-law Jim Phillips, sister-in-law Robin Lux and dozens of loyal friends and family who will always miss her wit, wisdom, and endearing calm. Services and a celebration of JoAnn's life tentatively will be held at St. Mary's, Burlington, the weekend of July 25. Details to follow on www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com. Thank you Dr. Webber for his tireless work keeping Mom with us, and the exceptional Holton Manor staff for making her final days comfortable.

