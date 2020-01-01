JoAnne A. LubaNee: Menden

June 24, 1930 - December 30, 2019

RACINE - JoAnne Luba, age 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Racine on June 24, 1930, the daughter of the late Laymond and Elsie (nee: Richter) Menden.

On November 15, 1952 at St. Rita's Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Ted (Theodore) F. Luba, who preceded her in death on August 21, 2014. They met at Horlick's Malted Milk where JoAnne worked in HR and hired Ted, not knowing that they would fall in love, marry and start a family. While JoAnne did work outside of home, she felt her proudest life's work was being a wife and mother. She was a founding member of St. Paul's Catholic Church where she remained active until Alzheimer's disease took it from her. After her children had grown, she graduated with honors from the University of WI-Parkside with degrees in English and Psychology. She and Ted volunteered at Toys for Tots, RSVP, and Friday Optimist's Most Improved programs.

Mom was a force to be reckoned with. She was smart, articulate, a wonderful writer, and always said she loved being a mother to "Vicki, Terri, John, Joey, and Cindy". We have happy memories of our mom being a "handy woman" around the house, standing on ladders to clean out the gutters, budgeting money to provide experiences for us kids, and just getting things done. She dearly loved being a grandmother, and she and Dad seldom missed their grandkids' athletic events, concerts, grandparent's days at school, and of course, first communions and church activities. She cherished the holidays with her family and established annual traditions that have left many happy memories. Later, she and Dad were able to travel, and together ventured to Spain, Peru, the Bahamas, on multiple cruises, various other countries, and she solo tripped an adventure to the Holy Land. Family trips and picnics with her children and grandchildren were one of her greatest loves. Additionally, she enjoyed music, writing, and doing other things together with our Dad, such as dancing the Polka, antique hunting, and volunteering to help others. One of her lasting legacy's was that of modeling for her children how to treat others with love and kindness.

JoAnne is survived by her children Vicki (Frank) Jarosz, Terri (John) Tessmann, John Luba, Joey (Karen) Luba, and Cindy (Jim Collis) Tessmann; grandchildren Matthew (Sally) Jarosz, Rachel (Tighe) Ittner, Meaghan (Alfredo) Mesén, Peter (Kelsey) Tessmann, Kaeleigh (fiancé Doug Koechell) Tessmann, Ericka Luba, Nicole (Ryan) Price, Joshua (fiancé Danielle Seitz) Luba. John Luba, Yash Luba, Grace Luba, Tiffany Tessmann, Ryan (Jenna) Tessmann, and Tyler (Nicholas Haubrich) Tessmann; Great-grandchildren Ian, Katie, Ryan, Nathan, Nolan, Emerson, Kurt, Drew, Hayden, Savannah, Lily, Austin, Morgan, Mia, Kienon, Lincoln, Katherine, and Naomi. In addition to her husband Ted and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Laymond (Gus), Delano (Fritz), and her sister Audrey, Ted's brothers and sisters, and other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. to 4 P.M. Additional visitation will be on Monday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.

