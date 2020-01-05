JoAnne A. LubaNee: Menden
June 24, 1930 - December 30, 2019
RACINE - JoAnne Luba, age 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, with family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. to 4 P.M. Additional visitation will be on Monday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.
