JoAnne A. (Menden) Luba (1930 - 2019)
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
JoAnne A. LubaNee: Menden

June 24, 1930 - December 30, 2019

RACINE - JoAnne Luba, age 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, with family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. to 4 P.M. Additional visitation will be on Monday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 5, 2020
