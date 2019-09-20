Joanne C. Mundt

August 1, 1972 - September 17, 2019

Joanne C. Mundt, 47, of Burlington, WI, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Cancer Treatment Center of America.

Born in McHenry, Illinois on August 1, 1972, she was the daughter of Frank and Joan (nee Eising) Schanz. Her early life was spent in Wonder Lake, Illinois where she graduated from Marian Central High School. She earned her Bachelor's degree from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in Psychology and minored in Archeology.

On August 3, 1996 in Woodstock, Illinois, she was united in marriage to Tyson Mundt. After marriage, they finished school in Nebraska before moving to Apollo Beach, Florida for 5 years. They later resided in McHenry, Illinois for 2 years before moving to Burlington, WI in 2005. Joanne worked as a manager at Northwestern Mutual, and was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, where she was a past president of the congregation. She sponsored a child, Emmanuel, from Uganda. She was an avid soccer mom and HGTV fan who loved her cats. She enjoyed reading, bike riding, gardening, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She loved Halloween, enjoyed dressing up, and decorating.

Joanne is survived by her parents, Frank and Joan; husband, Tyson; children, Emily and Merin Mundt; siblings, John (Laura) Schanz and James (Renee) Schanz; brother-in-law, Aaron Mundt; father and mother-in-law, Michael and Mary Jo Mundt; and nieces and nephews, Madeleine, Magnus, Aidan, Bryana, Camryn and Delaney. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and close cousin, Jeremy Hooper.

The family would like to thank each of the doctors and nurses who helped Joanne during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to be divided amongst Joanne's favorite charities.

A Funeral Service for Joanne will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Cross Lutheran Church (126 Chapel Terrace Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22nd at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 8:00PM.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com