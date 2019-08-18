Joanne Elsner Mosby

July 20,1929 – August 8,2019

RACINE – Joanne Elsner Mosby died peacefully shortly after the celebration of her 90th birthday surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents Frieda and John Elsner of 618 William Street, her sister Betty, and her first husband Bradford Sebstad. In 1966, Air Force Tech Sergeant Jack Mosby and Joanne married at KI Sawyer Base followed by tours at Dover Air Force Base and Tokyo Japan before returning to her home in Racine where she grew up and later retired.

Joanne and Jack travelled, visiting family in diverse places, including California, Connecticut, Ethiopia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kenya, New Hampshire, and the Wisconsin Dells. In 2015, Joanne required medical care at Lakeshore Manor before moving to St. Monica's Senior Living Center.

Joanne is survived by husband Jack Mosby of Racine, WI; daughters Cynthia (Tiger) and husband Jim Burns of New Castle, NH; Jennefer (Pepper) Sebstad of Boulder, CO; Susan Quinn of Santa Rosa, CA; son Brendan and wife Jeanene Sebstad of Maui, HI; and nephew Jeff Hinsman and niece Lisa Henning. Her grandchildren include Max Henry Quinn, Karin Kirsten Burns, Justin Klay Burns (wife Valerie Gage Burns), Amy Caitlin Quinn, Mara Bovard Peterson, Claire Aarnio-Peterson (wife Megan), Dylan McLellan-Puaa (wife Kaimalie), and Renata Anuhea Sebstad. Her great-grandchildren include Jackson, Winifred, Tataita, Tilipue, Kalaukoa, Liliko, and Leo.

Joanne was loved and devotedly cared for by her husband Jack with great support from her family and St. Monica's Senior Living staff in her last remaining years.

A memorial service for Joanne is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Monica's Senior Living.

