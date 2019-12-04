Jodi Lee Hartig Mandli

July 7, 1957 - 30, 2019

Jodi Lee Hartig Mandli, age 62, declared deceased Saturday, November , at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital, Milwaukee. Born July 7, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harry and Betty (Nee: Wolf) Hartig. Jodi was a lifelong resident of Racine, WI

Jodi graduated from Washington Park High School, "Class of 1975". On July 3, 1982 at Atonement Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Casimir E. Mandli. Jodi was employed for many years at Ametek – and spent the last few years of her career as a Buyer at International Thermal Systems.

Jodi was fun loving and outgoing. She loved the summer and could not wait to put on the flip flops get her hands dirty in the – either tending to her flower beds, fishing, camping or enjoying good company (and some 'decoy' hotdogs!) around the fire. Jodi and Casimir frequented Camp Lake Resort in Mountain, WI. They also enjoyed rooting for the Packers, attending festivals and flea markets and above all, looked forward to quality time with their grandchildren.

Jodi also loved to spend time with "the girls" - a very tight network of lifelong friends. From high school to husbands – then raising babies, becoming grandparents and everything in between – they did it all together. She was known to be the life of the party – never too shy to loudly exclaim "There's always time for one more!" One of the things Jodi looked forward to most was their annual trip to Elcho. She had a laugh you will never forget. Jodi (and Josie) will be dearly missed by her slitches and their families.

Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Casimir; sons, Travis Mandli (Lena Hamm), Cameron (Nicole) Mandli; grandchildren, Emmalee, Travis Jr., Mason, and Eleanor; brothers, Craig (Donna) Hartig, Kent Hartig; in-laws, Frank Mandli Jr., Janet Hardaway, Terry Wallace, Helen (Dusty) Mohrbacher, Gary (Silvia) Mandli, Michael (Patricia) Mandli; many nieces, nephews, adopted nieces & nephews other relatives and dear friends.

Jodi was so generous - even as her life was ending, she was able to give the gift of life to three others through organ donation. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Paul, nurses Brittney, Natalie and Staff at Columbia St. Mary's ICU for their loving and compassionate care.

Visitation with the family is Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2-4 P.M. A funeral service will follow at 4 P.M. with Rev. Warren Williams officiating.

